Due to NCHC COVID-19 protocols, Western Michigan-Minnesota Duluth series delayed one day to Jan. 23-24

Due to COVID-19 contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Minnesota Duluth hockey program, the Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth series scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, has been delayed one day and will now take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

Puck drop for Saturday’s series opener is set for 6:07 p.m. CDT, while Sunday’s finale is a 4:07 p.m. CDT puck drop.

The decision to delay the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference’s health and safety competitions committee.