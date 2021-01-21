Hockey East announces changes for men’s, women’s hockey games scheduled Jan. 22-25

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for upcoming conference games.

Saturday’s games times for the Boston University and Maine men’s and women’s teams have been flipped. The men will now play at 1 p.m. while the women will play at 6:30 p.m.

The women’s series between UConn and Holy Cross will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Friday, January 22

New Hampshire at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Providence at Massachusetts (men) – 3 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)

UConn at Boston College (men) – 4 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Merrimack at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at UConn (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 23

Northeastern at Providence (women) – 12 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (men) – 1 p.m.

Boston College at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

Maine at Boston University (women) – 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire (women) – 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

UConn at Holy Cross (women) – will not be played

Sunday, January 24

Maine at Boston University (women) – 3 p.m.

Vermont at Boston College (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Monday, January 25

Vermont at Boston College (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)