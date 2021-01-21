Alvernia tabs Bryn Athyn’s Burke as first coach for Golden Wolves men’s hockey team, which starts ’22-23

Alvernia announced on Tuesday the hiring of Andrew Burke as the first coach of the school’s NCAA Division III men’s hockey program.

Burke joins the Alvernia staff following eight seasons with Bryn Athyn.

“I’m delighted to attract a coach with Andrew’s experience and reputation to Alvernia,” said Alvernia director of athletics Bill Stiles in a statement. “He brings a commitment to fostering a positive student-athlete experience, an extensive recruiting network, and a proven track record to the table. I am very excited to have him leading our NCAA men’s ice hockey program.”

When Burke began with Bryn Athyn in 2012 the Lions competed at the club level in the ACHA. Burke led the team to 121 wins, four DVCHC league championships, and four ACHA national final four appearances over five seasons.

Following Bryn Athyn’s success at the club level, Burke led the Lions’ transition to an NCAA Division III program beginning with the 2017-18 season. In Bryn Athyn’s first season at the NCAA level, Burke led the Lions to seven wins. Burke’s most successful year with Bryn Athyn came in 2019-20, with the Lions picking up 12 wins and three ties for their first winning season as an NCAA program.

“Andrew’s success in starting the NCAA men’s hockey program at Bryn Athyn, culminating with 12 wins in just their third season of NCAA competition is remarkable, and, I believe, uniquely qualifies him to do the same at Alvernia,” said Stiles.

A 2006 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, Pa., Burke went on to play two seasons with the Philadelphia Little Flyers in the Atlantic Junior Hockey League. Following his junior career, Burked played at the NCAA Division III level for UMass Boston. During his time with UMass Boston, Burke tallied 17 goals and 33 assists over 74 games. He also earned ECAC East All-Academic honors all four years.

Burke graduated from UMass Boston with a Bachelor’s in Information Technology in 2012. He went on to earn his Masters of Business Administration from LaSalle in 2020.

“First, I would like to thank president John Loyack, senior vice president and chief of staff Dr. John McCloskey, director of athletics Bill Stiles, and all the individuals I met during the interview process who gave great insight on the culture and passion of Alvernia University,” said Burke. “It was an amazing experience to learn everything that Alvernia has to offer, from the future vision and support, to the resources Alvernia has in providing its student-athletes a quality and holistic education.

“I am honored to be named the first head coach of the Alvernia University men’s ice hockey program. We will work tirelessly to build a program that’s highly competitive on the ice, engaged in the classroom, and immersed in the community. Our student-athletes will represent Alvernia University with character, class, and pride.”

Men’s hockey will be Alvernia’s 29th varsity sport, and will begin competition in the 2022-23 academic year. The Golden Wolves will join women’s hockey in the MAC. Alvernia has also applied to join the UCHC, where Alvernia’s women also compete.

“I am looking forward to starting the journey of building our program here at Alvernia University from the ground up over the next year and a half,” said Burke. “It will be surreal to see our future student-athletes integrate into Alvernia’s community and culture.”