Atlantic Hockey Picks: Jan. 21 – Jan. 26

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 3-1

Overall Record: 43-22-1

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22

Army West Point at Holy Cross

Dan: Holy Cross returned to the ice last Sunday after missing nearly a full month. The Crusaders lost to AIC, 1-0, but the fact that they returned and held the Yellow Jackets to one goal on 31 shots is a major accomplishment. There wasn’t a whole lot of rink rust, but the Black Knights enter this after splitting with LIU with the second game going to overtime. Split.

Chris: Holy Cross looked pretty good after the long layoff, but I’m going with the visiting Black Knights to win a pair of close games. Army sweeps.

Tuesday, January 26

Holy Cross at Bentley

Dan: Bentley’s pause comes to an end with a rematch of one of Atlantic Hockey’s most physical rivalries. The Falcons were stumbling through the early gates of the season and already endured an early postponement break before COVID-19 induced a full shutdown. How they rebound is largely on the question of rink rust because Holy Cross, a team that beat them twice in overtime earlier this year, will have games under its belt after its own stoppage. This is the first of three scheduled games over the next week, which could get Bentley up to speed with a roster expected in the preseason to compete for a league championship. Bentley wins.

Chris: Both teams have a lot of games to make up as its Bentley’s turn to come back after a layoff. By then, the Crusaders will have played three games in a week and that experience might help. Holy Cross wins.

Sacred Heart at American International

Dan: This is Sacred Heart’s first game against a divisional pod-based opponent in 46 days. In the time since, the Pioneers played Quinnipiac on the road and a played Air Force in a game hosted by Niagara. They still haven’t played a home game and aren’s scheduled to play one until January 30…next weekend. That’s a lot to ask of a team to play one of the most seasoned rosters in all of college hockey, a team that’s nationally ranked and still steamrolling forward. AIC wins.

Chris: American International is a well-oiled machine right now, while Sacred Heart is yet another team looking to get up to speed and trying to get in as many games as possible. I like the Yellow Jackets here. AIC wins.