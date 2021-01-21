Notre Dame swept Michigan at Yost Ice Arena in two one-goal games just after Thanksgiving. The No. 8 Wolverines visit the No 16 Fighting Irish this weekend in Big Ten play. Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by the voice of the Irish, Darin Pritchett, for a preview.

We also look ahead to Arizona State at No. 4 Minnesota and No. 12 Wisconsin at Penn State in the Big Ten, No. 10 Quinnipiac at No. 14 Clarkson for three ECAC contests, No. 18 Providence home-and-home with No. 8 UMass in Hockey East, and a slate of NCHC matchups highlighted by No. 19 Denver at No. 11 Omaha.

Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast! Visit https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOGameoftheWeek for details.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.