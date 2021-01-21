ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan 21-24

Last week: 1-3

Overall: 11-16-4

It’s another full schedule in ECAC Hockey this weekend, as first-place Quinnipiac will look to extend its shutout streak to four games when it visits Clarkson, while Colgate heads to St. Lawrence looking to snap a four-game winless streak. Here’s a look at those two series.

Colgate vs. St. Lawrence

Thursday 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence

Saturday 6 p.m. at Colgate

Sunday 4 p.m. at Colgate

Neither team has been an offensive juggernaut this season; the Saints are averaging two goals a game while the Raiders average 1.75. Despite the lack of offense, St. Lawrence’s Greg Lapointe and Colgate’s Alex Young are a pair of intriguing freshmen who should put up plenty of points once they get adjusted to the collegiate game. This series has the making of low-scoring, defensive minded matchup, so given my luck with predictions this season it will probably end up as a slugfest.

Game 1: St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 1

Game 2: St. Lawrence 1, Colgate 0

Game 3: Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 1

Quinnipiac at Clarkson

Friday 5 p.m.

Saturday 4 p.m.

Sunday 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac and senior goalie Keith Petruzzelli enter the weekend having not allowed a goal in three straight games, a stretch that began with a 1-0 win over Clarkson on Jan. 10. The Bobcats took two of the three games in the first series between these teams and enter this series on a four-game winning streak.

The Golden Knights have only won once in their last four games, although all three losses were by one goal, including two in overtime. The lack of crowds means it’s tough to determine how home ice might impact a game, but Quinnipiac has yet to lose a road game this season. That streak, along with the shutout streak will likely end this weekend, but I like the Bobcats to continue to stay hot with another series win.

Game 1: Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 2

Game 2: Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2

Game 3: Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3