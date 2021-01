Game times for the WCHA women’s series between Bemidji State and Minnesota State scheduled for Jan. 29-30 in Mankato, Minn., have been adjusted.

The series opener on Friday, Jan. 29 will now be played at 6:07 p.m. CT. The series finale on Saturday, Jan. 30 will have a 3:07 p.m. CT puck drop.

Both games will be played at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center in Mankato and will stream on FloHockey.tv.