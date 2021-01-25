Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: January 25

(1) Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

On Friday, Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts each tallied a hat trick while Sophie Shirley and Lacey Eden added a goal and an assist each to power Wisconsin to a 10-0 win. Caitlin Schneider also scored for the Badgers in the win. On Saturday, St. Cloud State gave Wisconsin everything they could handle. Emma Polusny had 41 saves, which gave the Huskies the room they needed. Jenniina Nylund scored in the opening three minutes to put SCSU on the board first, putting away her own rebound. Shirley responded for the Badgers to tie the game at one with 36 seconds left in the first. St. Cloud capitalized on a 5:00 penalty midway through the second on a goal from McKenna Wesloh. Shirley’s short-handed goal a few minutes later knotted the score once again. It wasn’t until the final two minutes that Wisconsin was able to pull away and secure the win and weekend sweep. Eden found the back of the net and then Watts added an empty-netter to make it 4-2 Badgers.

Minnesota State at (3) Ohio State

Tatum Skaggs scored twice, including just 31 seconds into the game, and Jenna Buglioni also lit the lamp to give Ohio State a 3-0 win. In game two, Liz Schepers upped the ante by scoring 26 seconds into the game. Ramsey Parent, Paeytn Levis and Jennifer Gardiner also scored in the first to give the Buckeyes a 4-0 lead heading into the locker room. Buglioni scored midway through the second before Minnesota State’s Jamie Nelson spoiled the shutout. Kelsey King scored for the Mavericks early in the third to make it 5-2, but that’s as close as it would get. Gabby Rosenthal and Brooke Bink each scored in the final frame to give Ohio State the 7-2 win and weekend sweep.

(7) Providence vs. (4) Northeastern

Chloe Aurard and Alina Mueller teamed up to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead on Friday. Katy Knoll doubled the lead less than two minutes into the second. Claire Tyo responded on the power play just seconds before the horn to make it 2-1 Northeastern heading into the third. The game stayed close until Veronika Pettey and Molly Griffin scored late in the frame to give the Huskies the 4-1 win. On Saturday, it was one again Aurard from Mueller to open the game. Skyler Fontaine tallied her 100th career point with a power play goal to make it 2-0 at the end of the first. Mueller scored two of her own and Tessa Ward also lit the lamp to lead the Huskies to a 5-0 win and weekend sweep.

St. Lawrence vs. (5) Colgate

Eleri MacKay scored twice in the first period and it looked like Colgate would head into the locker room with a 2-0 lead, but Rachel Bjorgen found the back of the net with just 21 seconds to go to put St. Lawrence on the board and make it 2-1 at the first intermission. That score held for nearly 40 minutes before Skylar Podvey tied the game with just 80 seconds left in regulation. In the extra frame, Kelty Kaltounkova scored to give Colgate the 3-2 win. On Sunday, Lucy Morgan made 37 saves for the Saints to keep Colgate off the board, but Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored midway through the overtime period to give the Raiders a 1-0 win and weekend sweep.

(6) Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State

Bemidji State’s Kerigan Dowhy stopped a career-high 46 shots to earn her first shutout of the season to lead the Beavers to a 1-0 OT win on Friday. Mak Langei scored midway through the overtime to give Bemidji State the win. Saturday’s game ended on a controversy as Nina Jobst-Smith scored her first collegiate goal in overtime to give Minnesota Duluth the win while it appeared the Bulldogs had too many players on the ice. The refs reviewed the tape and called the goal good.

Connecticut at (8) Boston College

Viki Harkness scored late in the first to give UConn the 1-0 lead and that held for 40 minutes before Hannah Bilka lit the lamp to tie the game and force overtime. It was Jillian Fey that scored in the extra frame to give BC the 2-1 win.

Mercyhurst at (9) Penn State

Game one was a close game that didn’t break open until the third period. Olivia Wallin scored for Penn State less than three minutes in and Amy Dobson added a power play tally just four minutes later to make it 2-0 Nittany Lions. Rachel Marmen put Mercyhurst on the board with about five minutes to go, but the Lakers could not complete a comeback as Penn State won 2-1. PSU was 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, including a five minute major, in the win. On Sunday, Kiara Zanon and Wallin each scored early in the first to put the Nittany Lions ahead 2-0. Chantal Ste. Croix scored for Mercyhurst midway through the first to make it 2-1, but Rene Gangarosa responded for Penn State before the buzzer to make it 3-1 Penn State at the first intermission. Jess Ciarrocchi scored late in the third to complete a 4-1 win and weekend sweep for PSU. It was Penn State’s first sweep of Mercyhurst since 2014.

(10) Clarkson at Quinnipiac

On Saturday, Logan Angers made a career-high 35 saves for Quinnipiac to help lead the team to a 2-1 overtime win. The teams played an incredibly close game into the third period. Lexie Adzjia scored early in the third to put the Bobcats up 1-0. Nicole Gosling responded for Clarkson with just two minutes to go in the game to force overtime. In the extra frame, Taylor House scored to give Quinnipiac the win. In game two, grad transfer Sena Hanson scored for Clarkson late in the first to give them a 1-0 lead at the break. Gabrielle David doubled the lead in the second and Avery Mitchell made it 3-0 for the Golden Knights a minute into the third. Renee Saltness ruined the shutout early in the third, but it was not enough as Clarkson won 3-1. Freshman goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk made 42 saves for Clarkson in the win.