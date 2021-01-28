Due to COVID-19 protocols at Colorado College, NCHC adjusts West Division schedules for first two weekends of February

Due to a continued combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program, the NCHC has announced an adjusted schedule for West Division teams for the first two weekends of February.

Colorado College’s series at Omaha, which was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5, will now be pushed back one weekend to Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, at Baxter Arena. Puck drop will be 7:07 p.m. CT on Feb. 12 and an hour earlier on Feb. 13.

In addition, the Denver at North Dakota series that was slated for the same weekend but a day later, Feb. 5-6, will also move back to the Feb. 12-13 weekend. The Friday, Feb. 12 game will start at 7:37 p.m. CT, with the series finale at 6:07 p.m. CT at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Feb. 6 DU at UND game was to be televised by CBS Sports Network, but no replacement game on CBS Sports Network has been finalized yet.

With the above series postponed one week, the Omaha at Denver series, which had been scheduled for Feb. 12-13, will now slide up one week to Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6. Both games at Magness Arena will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT.

On Tuesday, the NCHC announced that this weekend’s Denver at Colorado College series, scheduled for Jan. 29-30, had been postponed. Make-up dates for the Gold Pan series in Colorado Springs are still to be determined.

The decision to postpone and reschedule these series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference’s health and safety competitions committee, as well as the conference’s game schedule policy, developed by the NCHC’s athletic council.