Hockey East announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s games; Providence-UNH women’s series postponed

Hockey East announced Friday schedule updates for men’s and women’s conference games for the upcoming weekend.

Friday night’s men’s game between Providence and New Hampshire will now air on NESN at 7 p.m.

The women’s series between Providence and New Hampshire set for January 29-30 will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Friday, January 29

UConn at Merrimack (men) – 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)

Providence at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at Massachusetts (men) – 8 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 30

UConn at Boston College (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)

Merrimack at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack (women) – 3 p.m.

Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire (women) – will not be played

Sunday, January 31

New Hampshire at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Boston College at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)