Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 25-31

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 25 fared in games over the week of Jan. 25-Jan. 31.

No. 1 Boston College (9-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 2 North Dakota (13-4-1)

01/29/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 6 at No. 9 Omaha 2

01/30/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 4 at No. 9 Omaha 5

No. 3 Minnesota State (9-2-1)

01/29/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 1 at RV Bemidji State 4

No. 4 Minnesota (15-3-0)

01/29/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 5 at Ohio State 1

01/30/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota 5 at Ohio State 2

No. 5 St. Cloud State (11-6-0)

Did not play.

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (10-5-2)

01/29/2021 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 2 at Miami 1

01/30/2021 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 6 at Miami 3

No. 7 Michigan (10-6-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Bowling Green (16-4-0)

01/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 3 at No. 8 Bowling Green 6

01/30/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 8 Bowling Green 5

No. 9 Omaha (10-5-1)

01/29/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 6 at No. 9 Omaha 2

01/30/2021 – No. 2 North Dakota 4 at No. 9 Omaha 5

No. 10 Massachusetts (11-5-3)

01/29/2021 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 0 at No. 10 Massachusetts 5

01/30/2021 – No. 10 Massachusetts 2 at No. 16 UMass Lowell 1

No. 11 Quinnipiac (10-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 12 Clarkson (9-6-3)

Did not play.

No. 13 Wisconsin (11-7-0)

01/29/2021 – Michigan State 0 at No. 13 Wisconsin 6

01/30/2021 – Michigan State 1 at No. 13 Wisconsin 4

No. 14 Northeastern (6-3-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Boston University (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 UMass Lowell (3-3-0)

01/29/2021 – No. 16 UMass Lowell 0 at No. 10 Massachusetts 5

01/30/2021 – No. 10 Massachusetts 2 at No. 16 UMass Lowell 1

No. 17 Providence (7-5-4)

01/29/2021 – No. 17 Providence 5 at New Hampshire 1

01/31/2021 – New Hampshire 2 at No. 17 Providence 3

No. 18 Michigan Tech (8-5-1)

01/25/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 4 at Northern Michigan 1

01/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 3 at No. 8 Bowling Green 6

01/30/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 2 at No. 8 Bowling Green 5

No. 19 AIC (13-3-0)

01/26/2021 – Sacred Heart 2 at No. 19 AIC 8

01/29/2021 – No. 19 AIC 6 at Holy Cross 0

01/30/2021 – Holy Cross 0 at No. 19 AIC 3

No. 20 Denver (6-9-1)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes