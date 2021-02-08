Six nominees announced for 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award, celebrating college hockey’s finest citizen

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced six nominees for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award.
The award, which is celebrating its 26th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award Nominees
Kevin Fitzgerald, Sr., F, St. Cloud State
Josh Kosack, Sr., F, Union
Dyllan Lubbesmeyer Sr., G, Robert Morris
Grace Markey Sr., F, Quinnipiac
Andrew Walker/Jacob Adkins, So., F, UMass Boston
Delaney Wolf, Sr., D, St. Mary’s *
* Repeat nominee
Finalists for the award will be later this month.
The 2021 recipient will be honored on Friday, April 9 during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh.