Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the past weekend’s games and news of the week.

No. 1 Boston College split with No. 15 Boston University but maintain the top spot in this week’s poll.

Then-No. 2 Minnesota gets blown out by No. 11 Wisconsin: Are the Badgers the hottest team in college hockey?

No. 6 Minnesota State had big wins over No. 8 Bowling Green, and Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay picked up his seventh shutout in 12 games.

Elsewhere: Minnesota Duluth swept Miami to move within a point of first-place (and idle) North Dakota in the NCHC; Quinnipiac swept St. Lawrence to move ahead in the ECAC; Michigan Tech won three on the week; Robert Morris improved to 14-5-0.

And in the news, UMass is on a minimum two-week pause and the NCHC announced its single-elimination playoff format for this year to be held at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.