Due to COVID-19 protocols, BC-Providence women’s game, UConn-Providence men’s games of Feb. 13 postponed

Hockey East announced Saturday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams this weekend.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols, the women’s game between Boston College and Providence and the men’s game between UConn and Providence set for Saturday, February 13, will not be played as scheduled.

Saturday, February 13

Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 2 p.m.

UConn at Holy Cross (women) – 3:30 p.m.

Vermont at Boston University (women) – 5 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

Boston University at Vermont (men) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston College at Providence (women) – will not be played

Providence at UConn (men) – will not be played

Sunday, February 14

Maine at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 5 p.m. (NESN)