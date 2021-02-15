Big Ten suspends Michigan State’s Krygier, Arizona State’s Grando after separate incidents in Spartans-Sun Devils game Feb. 14

The Big Ten announced Monday a pair of suspensions under the conference’s supplemental discipline process for separate incidents that occurred in a game between Arizona State and Michigan State on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Michigan State junior defenseman Christian Krygier has been suspended one game after a review of an incident that occurred near the 18:04 mark of the second period and resulted in the player receiving a major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Arizona State senior forward Chris Grando has been suspended one game after a review of an incident that occurred near the 10:38 mark of the third period that did not result in a penalty.

Both Grando and Krygier are ineligible to play in the Arizona State-Michigan State series finale scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.