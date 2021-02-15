Boston College picks up 29 first-place votes, remains No. 1 in Feb. 15 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Boston College earned 29 first-place votes and retains the top spot in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota (eight first-place votes) stays No. 2, while Minnesota State (three first-place votes) remains ranked third.

Minnesota is up one to No. 4 and Wisconsin jumps two to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 15, 2021

St. Cloud State holds steady at No. 6, Michigan is up one to No. 7, Minnesota Duluth tumbles four spots to No. 8, Omaha is up one to No. 9, and Massachusetts is down one to place 10th in this week’s rankings.

Two previously-unranked teams are new to the poll this week with Michigan Tech at No. 18 and Lake Superior State at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20, nine other teams received votes from the voters in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.