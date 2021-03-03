Three Minnesota players highlight 10 finalists for 2021 men’s hockey Senior CLASS Award

Ten NCAA Division I men’s hockey players who excel both on and off the ice were selected as finalists today for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 15 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 29. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners.
The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in April.
Senior CLASS Award Finalists
Kevin Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State
Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame
Nick Jenny, Robert Morris
Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota
Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, Penn State
Brannon McManus, Minnesota
Scott Reedy, Minnesota
Zach Solow, Northeastern
Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac
The 2020 winner of the award was Alaska Anchorage defenseman Nolan Nicholas.