Positive COVID-19 test at Holy Cross cancels rest of Crusaders’ season; Sacred Heart gets bye into Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals

Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Tier 1 group, the Holy Cross men’s hockey program will pause all team activities, including participation in the 2021 Atlantic Hockey tournament.

The Crusaders were scheduled to play at Sacred Heart in a first-round game next Tuesday, March 9, but instead will not return to action this season.

Sacred Heart now gets a bye and advances to the quarterfinal round of the tournament. Opponent, date, and time will be announced at a later date.

“We are very disappointed that our season has come to an end in this way,” Holy Cross coach David Berard said in a statement. “I feel terrible for our players, especially our seniors, who deserved a better ending to their careers. I am extremely proud of and grateful for our players and staff for the commitment and sacrifices they made in order to have a season. They earned my deepest respect and admiration for how they adapted and persevered through these unusual times.

“Best of luck to all the remaining teams in Atlantic Hockey, and around college hockey, as the regular season ends and playoffs begin. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and finishes their seasons on the ice.”

The Tier 1 designation consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and/or face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition, including student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.