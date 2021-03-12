Boston College goalie Knight the lone unanimous selection on ’20-21 Hockey East all-conference teams

Hockey East announced Friday its 2020-21 men’s all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.

First Team All-Stars

G: Spencer Knight, Sophomore, Boston College

D: David Farrance, Senior, Boston University

D: Drew Helleson, Sophomore, Boston College

F: Matt Boldy, Sophomore, Boston College

F: Jonny Evans, Junior, UConn

F: Bobby Trivigno, Junior, Massachusetts

Second Team All-Stars

G: Filip Lindberg, Junior, Massachusetts

D: Jordan Harris, Junior, Northeastern

D: Zac Jones, Sophomore, Massachusetts

F: Jackson Pierson, Junior, New Hampshire

F: Zach Solow, Senior, Northeastern

F: Tyce Thompson, Junior, Providence

Third Team All-Stars

G: Tomas Vomacka, Junior, UConn

D: Marc Del Gaizo, Junior, Massachusetts

D: Matt Kessel, Sophomore, Massachusetts

F: Angus Crookshank, Junior, New Hampshire

F: Jachym Kondelik, Junior, UConn

F: Marc McLaughlin, Junior, Boston College

Knight was the lone unanimous pick and also earns the goaltender of the year award.

Hockey East will announce the finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Sunday, March 14 prior to the start of the quarterfinals. The winners of those awards will then be revealed on Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m.