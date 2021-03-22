North Dakota back on top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 36 first-place votes in March 22 rankings

JOIN THE 2021 USCHO NCAA COLLEGE HOCKEY BRACKET CHALLENGE

In the last USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll until after the NCAA tournament, North Dakota moves up one spot to sit No. 1, garnering 36 first-place votes this week.

Former No. 1 team Boston College drops one place and picked up three first-place votes.

Minnesota is up one to No. 3 and collected the other first-place vote in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 22, 2021

Wisconsin moves up one notch to No. 4, Minnesota State drops a pair to sit fifth, Massachusetts stays at No. 6, St. Cloud State is up one to No. 7, Michigan falls one to No. 8, Minnesota Duluth holds firm at No. 9, and Boston University is tenth this week, up one from last week’s poll.

Just one new team that was unranked in the March 15 poll enters the rankings this week as UMass Lowell is ranked 19th.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.