Adrian’s VonRuden tabbed NCHA women’s hockey player of year for ’20-21 season

The NCHA women’s conference has announced the 2020-21 season award winners, as well as the all-conference team and all-freshman team.

The 2020-21 player of the year is Adrian junior forward Jessica VonRuden. She finished fourth in the league in points during the shortened eight-game conference season, recording 14 on seven goals and seven assists.

St. Scholastica blueliner Lisa LaRoche was named the top first-year player, while St. Scholastica’s Jackie MacMillan is the coach of the year.

LaRoche played a big role in the CSS defense finishing second in the league with a 1.12 goals-against average. She finished tied for 11th in scoring overall with 10 points (five goals, five assists), a number that placed second among defensemen, and second among freshmen. She also was tied for fifth in power-play points.

MacMillan led the Saints to a perfect 8-0-0 league ledger, earning the Kronschnabel Trophy for the first time in program history. The team finished 14-2-0 overall and led the NCHA in scoring offense (6.62 GPG) by a wide margin of over 1.5 goals per game. The Saints were runner-up in the Slaats Cup title game.

2020-21 Women’s NCHA All-Conference Team

Forward: Rachel Anderson, St. Scholastica, Sr.

Forward: Une Bjelland, Adrian, So.

Forward: Ally Hull, Concordia Wisconsin, Sr.

Forward: Olivia Matson, Aurora, Sr.

Forward: Taylor Thompson, St. Scholastica, Sr.

Forward: Jessica VonRuden, Adrian, Jr.

Defense: Lisa LaRoche, St. Scholastica, Fr.

Defense: Jordan Trapp, Lake Forest, Sr.

Defense: Sarah Tretina, Concordia Wisconsin, Jr.

Defense: Kathryn Truban, Adrian, Fr.

Goalie: Lori Huseby, St. Scholastica, Sr.

Goalie: Denisa Jandova, Adrian, Jr.

2020-21 Women’s NCHA All-Freshman Team

Forward: Allie Bussey, St. Scholastica

Forward: Hannah Cunha, Marian

Forward: Callie Wollschlager, Adrian

Defense: Lisa LaRoche, St. Scholastica

Defense: Kathryn Truban, Adrian

Goalie: Tia Glube, Aurora

Goalie: Kayla Kolpitcke, Marian