Boston College’s Newhook leaves Eagles after two seasons, inks NHL deal with Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday that the team has signed Boston College sophomore forward Alex Newhook to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Newhook will report to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

Newhook just completed his sophomore season at Boston College, where he produced 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 12 games after missing the first half of the season due to required quarantine protocols preceding the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. The St. John’s, N.F., native recorded six points (three goals, three assists) and a plus-8 rating at the tournament, helping Canada capture the silver medal.

As a freshman at Boston College in 2019-20, Newhook earned the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA Division I rookie of the year. He was also named the Hockey East rookie of the year. Newhook tallied 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) and ranked ninth nationally in points per game and tied for the team lead in scoring. He led all NCAA freshmen in goals, game-winning goals (4) and short-handed goals (3), while his plus-28 rating was third in the country.

Selected by the Avalanche in the first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Newhook represented his country at the 2019 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship in Sweden, registering 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games to tie for the team lead in points. He suited up for Team Canada Black at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with four points (goal, three assists) in five games.