Notre Dame adds former Cornell goalie Galajda as graduate transfer for 2021-22 college hockey season

Notre Dame announced Monday the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Matthew Galajda for the 2021-22 season.

The 2018 First Team All-American played his first three seasons at Cornell.

“We’re excited to add Matthew to our program,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “He has a very impressive resume both academically and athletically from his career at Cornell and not only is he a great goaltender but also a tremendous young man. He’s a great fit for Notre Dame and for our team culture.”

For his career, Galajda boasts a 60-15-9 record to go along with a 1.64 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

The Aurora, Ontario, native put together a strong junior campaign in 2019-20, posting a 23-2-4 record for the Big Red to go along with a .931 save percentage and a 1.56 GAA. He was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and posted five shutouts on the season.

When the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season, Galajda and the Big Red were ranked first in the USCHO.com poll.

Cornell did not play in the 2020-21 season.