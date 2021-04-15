Hobey Baker winner Caufield, national champ Jones highlight 2020-21 All-USCHO First Team honorees

All six conferences are represented on USCHO.com’s All-USCHO Teams for the 2020-21 college hockey season.

Voting was conducted by USCHO.com staff members.

From left, Cole Caufield, Shane Pinto, Odeen Tufto, Cam York, Zac Jones, Dryden McKay.

First Team All-USCHO

F: Cole Caufield, Wisconsin
F: Shane Pinto, North Dakota
F: Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac
D: Cam York, Michigan
D: Zac Jones, Massachusetts
G: Dryden McKay, Minnesota State

From left, Bobby Trivigno, Sampo Ranta, Jordan Kawaguchi, David Farrance, Matthew Kessel, Filip Lindberg.

Second Team All-USCHO

F: Bobby Trivigno, Massachusetts
F: Sampo Ranta, Minnesota
F: Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota
D: David Farrance, Boston University
D: Matthew Kessel, Massachusetts
G: Filip Lindberg, Massachusetts

From left, Matt Boldy, Colin Bilek, Cole Koepke, Matt Kiersted, Nick Perbix, Jack LaFontaine.

Third Team All-USCHO

F: Matt Boldy, Boston College
F: Colin Bilek, Army West Point
F: Cole Koepke, Minnesota Duluth
D: Matt Kiersted, North Dakota
D: Nick Perbix, St. Cloud State
G: Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota

Next week, the USCHO.com coach, rookie and player of the year will be announced.

