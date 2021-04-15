Alaska announces second part of schedule for 2021-22 season, will return to Carlson Center for home games

Alaska announced Thursday its second wave of games for the 2021-22 hockey season.

On Feb. 12, 2021, Alaska announced the first wave of games against Arizona State, Boston University and Maine, with plans to fill out a complete 34-game schedule as an independent school.

The Nanooks have now added Clarkson, Denver and the Minnesota Duluth to their upcoming schedule.

Clarkson

The Nanooks and Golden Knights will face off in a home-and-home series with the two teams playing Alaska’s home-opener on Oct. 8-9 at the Carlson Center before Alaska hits the road and heads to Cheel Arena in New York for a matchup on Oct. 22-23, 2021.

Denver

Dates and times are TBD and the Nanooks will play Denver on the road at Magness Arena.

Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth and the Nanooks will play for the first time since 1988. The Nanooks will hit the road and face UMD at AMSOIL Arena, dates and times TBD.

“We are excited to announce early home games against Clarkson University,” said Alaska coach Erik Largen in a statement. “They always seem to be in contention to make national tournaments and will make for an exciting opening-weekend. Playing against other prominent programs, including Frozen Four participant UMD, will help in our development of our student-athletes. Alongside those two, we are excited to once again play eight-time national champion Denver.”

Largen is also thrilled about the Nanooks return to the Carlson Center in 2021-22.

“We are really excited to be in the Carlson Center for the long term,” Largen added. “This will provide our student-athletes and Nanook Nation with a fantastic college hockey experience, both on the ice and in attendance. We can’t wait for next season and for our brand-new game experience.”