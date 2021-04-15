Predators sign UConn goaltender Vomáčka, who forgoes senior season with Huskies for NHL deal

The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that the team has signed UConn junior goaltender Tomáš Vomáčka to a two-year, entry-level contract.

In signing, Vomáčka forgoes his senior year with UConn.

Vomáčka closed out his junior season playing in all 23 of the Huskies’ games in 2020-21, suiting up for 1333:43, the fourth-most minutes played among NCAA goaltenders, while going 10-11-2 with a 2.84 GAA, a .909 save percentage and one shutout. He faced 682 shots against this season, the most out of Hockey East goaltenders, and made 622 saves, the fourth-most nationally.

Originally drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Vomáčka appeared in 71 games across three seasons for UConn, posting a 32-33-5 record, 2.88 GAA, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts.