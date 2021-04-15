Alaska Anchorage fundraising efforts top $2 million, must raise $3 million total by Aug. 30 to get hockey program reinstated

The Save Seawolf Hockey volunteer group has surpassed the $2 million fundraising mark in its effort save the Alaska Anchorage program from elimination, according to a news release.

The group must raise $3 million by Aug. 30, 2021 for the Division I college hockey program to be reinstated.

To date, $2.1 million has been raised. The group has also worked with the university and NHL’s Seattle Kraken to support behind-the-scenes business efforts to help the team relaunch with solid footing, beginning in the 2022-23 season.

For more information, visit Save Seawolf Hockey.