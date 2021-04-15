Lewandowski returning to Michigan State hockey team for fifth season in 2021-22

Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski will return to the Spartan hockey team for the 2021-22 season.

Lewandowski, a senior, is able to return by virtue of an NCAA ruling that allows an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to East Lansing next season and wear the Green and White one last time,” Lewandowski said in a statement. “Go Green.”

Lewandowski has appeared in 135 games for the Spartans, producing 101 points on 49 goals and 52 assists.