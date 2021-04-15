Wisconsin’s Watts, Webster, Northeastern’s Frankel pick up March national awards for 2020-21 women’s college hockey season

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the final monthly honorees for NCAA women’s hockey for the 2020-21 season.

Wisconsin senior forward Daryl Watts is the player of the month, joined by teammate and forward Makenna Webster, named the rookie of the month, while Northeastern senior Aerin Frankel is the goaltender of the month.

Watts had five points in the Badgers’ five wins and saved her best for when it mattered. In leading Wisconsin to its ninth WCHA tournament crown, she scored twice in the 3-2 overtime WCHA Final Faceoff championship game win. Then she delivered Wisconsin’s sixth NCAA crown by scoring the overtime game-winner in the thrilling 2-1 win over Northeastern.

Webster was named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in leading the Badgers to the title. The rookie scored twice and added an assist during the Frozen Four and also had a pair of goals in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Frankel makes it three straight national goaltender of the month honors with a 1.49 GAA and a .945 save percentage while going 4-1-0 in March, the only blemish being a 2-1 overtime loss to

Wisconsin in the NCAA championship game. She was also presented the Patty Kazmaier Award for the 2020-21 season as the top women’s player in NCAA Division I college hockey.