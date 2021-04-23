Wisconsin extends contracts of women’s coach Johnson, men’s coach Granato through 2025-26 season

The Wisconsin Athletic Board met Friday and approved contract extensions for both hockey coaches.

Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2026, while men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year agreement was also extended through June 30, 2026.

Johnson led UW to a 17-3-1 record in 2020-21, culminating with the Badgers’ sixth national championship.

Overall in 18 seasons, Johnson is 539-95-47.

Granato took the Badgers to a 20-10-1 mark in 2020-21 and since he was hired in 2016, has guided Wisconsin to a 82-82-13 overall record.