St. Thomas women’s hockey coach Palkowski out after 14 seasons; assistant Sertich named interim coach

St. Thomas announced Thursday that Tom Palkowski will not return as its head women’s hockey coach for the 2021-22 season.

Palkowski, who spent nine seasons as an assistant at St. Thomas, recently finished his 14th season as head coach. He has coached 33 years overall.

During the 2020-21 season, St. Thomas finished 6-2-0. Overall, the Tommies were 220-99-40 in Palkowski’s tenure.

Assistant coach Marty Sertich will serve in an interim capacity while a national search for the next head coach is conducted. This search will begin immediately.