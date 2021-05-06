Flint signs new four-year extension to remain coach of Northeastern women’s hockey team

Dave Flint has signed a new four-year contract to remain as the Northeastern women’s hockey coach at least through the 2024-25 season, the school has announced.

Last season, Flint moved into 12th all-time in NCAA history with 344 career wins (15 seasons), and his 256 victories in 12 seasons at Northeastern is a program record.

“We are thrilled we were able to secure Dave’s leadership of the women’s hockey program through at least the next four seasons,” said Northeastern director of athletics Jeff Konya in a statement. “He has done a great job elevating the program to unprecedented success, including winning nearly 90 percent of their games over the last two seasons and the first-ever No. 1 ranking.”

Flint led the Huskies to their first-ever women’s Frozen Four and national championship game this season, tallying the most wins in the country for the second straight year. He was named the 2021 CCM/AHCA national coach of the year for the first time in his career after leading the Huskies to their fourth consecutive Hockey East championship and fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

“I would like to thank Jeff Konya and Northeastern University for believing in me and keeping me on Huntington Avenue the next four years,” said Flint. “We have made great strides during my tenure, but there is still more I want to accomplish. I am extremely excited about the future of Northeastern women’s ice hockey.”

The Huskies posted a nation-best 22-game unbeaten streak en route to facing Wisconsin in the national title game. Northeastern earned its first No. 1 ranking in the NCAA tournament and defeated No. 8 seed Robert Morris 5-1 in the NCAA quarterfinals and No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime in the NCAA semifinals. It was the first two wins for Northeastern in the NCAA postseason as the Huskies finished 7-2 against top-10 opponents.

Flint earned his third consecutive Hockey East coach of the year distinction after leading the Huskies to a 17-1-1 conference record. Northeastern defeated No. 7 Providence 6-2 in the Hockey East championship as Flint set the all-time record with 26 tournament wins in just 37 games.

Under Flint’s tutelage, goaltender Aerin Frankel became just the fourth goalie to earn the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the country’s top women’s hockey player. Frankel is the second player under Flint to earn the prestigious honor, joining Kendall Coyne Schofield (2016).

Northeastern has won a NCAA-best 54 games over the last two seasons, posting an .881 winning percentage (54-6-3). The Huskies were the only program in the country to have three players named as Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists with Alina Mueller and Skylar Fontaine joining Frankel.

The Huskies also led the country with four players being named to the CCM/AHCA All-American Teams; Frankel (1st team), Fontaine (1st team), Mueller (1st team) and Chloé Aurard (2nd team).