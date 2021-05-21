North Dakota, Penn State to play U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game Oct. 30, 2021 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

North Dakota announced Friday the confirmation of the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville, Tenn., which will be played on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 between the Fighting Hawks and Penn State.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to confirm our Nashville game next season,” said UND coach Brad Berry in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and I can’t wait for us to gather in Nashville with the most passionate and loyal fanbase in all of college hockey. The Nashville destination game is going to be a great return to normalcy for all of us.”

The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville recently announced that all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have now been lifted within the city of Nashville, including the use of masks. The recent changes in Nashville eliminate capacity limits, curfews, masks, and all other prior event restrictions. These changes allow for a full seating capacity of approximately 17,500 for the hockey game inside Bridgestone Arena, as well as the full fan experience in Nashville that is now synonymous with UND destination games.

Bars and restaurants in Nashville are now allowed to operate at full capacity. Fans will have the opportunity to experience everything that the city of Nashville has to offer, including the event’s social gatherings, without restrictions.

A limited quantity of tickets remain for the game. Tickets, hotel reservations, flight updates and event information can be found at theralph.com/nashville.