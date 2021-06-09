Wisconsin adding former college hockey stars Duggan, Geoffrion to school’s athletics hall of fame

Twelve athletes, staff and supporters of the Wisconsin Athletic Department will be inducted into the organization’s hall of fame in 2021, Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced on Tuesday.

“Every year it gets harder and harder to select our inductees into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame and this year was no different,” said UW director of athletics Barry Alvarez in a statement. “This year, we will induct 10 individuals who had outstanding athletic careers as Badgers as well as two individuals who have served the Wisconsin Athletic Department with their time and dedication. I am very excited for all of these individuals and can’t wait for them to join our prestigious Hall of Fame.”

The 2021 UW Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony on Friday. Sept. 10. All inductees will also be recognized during the Eastern Michigan football game on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Camp Randall Stadium.

Two hockey players are among the 12 in Meghan Duggan (2006-11) and Blake Geoffrion (2006-10).

Duggan’s accomplishments include:

• 2011 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner

• 2011 First Team All-American

• Aided the Badgers to three NCAA championships

• Captain of the 2011 NCAA championship squad

• Ranks second in UW history in assists (130), third in points (238) and third with plus minus rating (+164)

• Captain of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team that won gold

• Captain of the 2014 U.S. Olympic team that captured silver

• Member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team that won silver

Geoffrion’s accomplishments include:

• 2010 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner, the first Badger honored

• 2010 First-Team All-American

• 2010 First-Team All-WCHA

• 2010 ESPY nominee for male college athlete of the year

• 2010 Wisconsin Male Athlete of the Year

• 2010 USA Hockey College Player of the Year

• 2010 NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player

• 2010 WCHA Final Five All-Tournament Team

• 2008-09 co-captain; 2009-10 tri-captain

• Helped team to 2010 NCAA runner-up finish

• Played for NHL’s Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens

• Florida Panthers assistant to the general manager

• First fourth-generation player in NHL history

• Managing director of BHMS Investments