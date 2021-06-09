Former UMass Lowell assistant coach Pagliero moves to Penn State for similar role with Nittany Lions

Penn State announced Wednesday the hiring of Juliano Pagliero as an assistant coach for the Nittany Lions men’s hockey team.

Pagliero has a decade’s worth of coaching experience, including eight years at the Division I level, and comes to Penn State after spending the previous three seasons at UMass Lowell.

“Juliano is a great fit for our program,” said PSU head coach Guy Gadowsky in a statement. “He has a tremendous reputation around the hockey world and has worked with some excellent programs under excellent coaches. We are thrilled to welcome ‘Pags’ to Hockey Valley.”

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to join the staff at Penn State,” added Pagliero. “I want to thank Coach Gadowsky for believing in me. I am excited to work with him and the entire staff in Hockey Valley and continue to build on the success the program has already had.”

During his time in Lowell, Pagliero served as recruiting coordinator while working closely with the River Hawk goaltenders and power-play unit.

Prior to his time with the River Hawks, Pagliero was an assistant coach at Colgate from 2015 to 2018 and served a major role in recruiting goaltender Colton Point.

Pagliero spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons on the bench at Holy Cross.

He began his collegiate coaching career with a two-year stint at Division III Utica (2011-13).

A native of Dalroy, Alberta, Pagliero was a four-year goaltender for Niagara from 2005 to 2009 where he was a three-time all-conference selection and the College Hockey America player of the year as a senior. With Pagliero in goal, the Purple Eagles won back-to-back regular-season titles in 2005-06 and 2006-07 and reached the NCAA tournament in 2008 after capturing the CHA championship.