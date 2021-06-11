Reigning Hobey Baker winner Caufield nets top college hockey player accolades from USA Hockey

USA Hockey announced Wednesday day that Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield is the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Established in 1994 to recognize the accomplishments of the top American-born player in NCAA Division I men’s college hockey, the award is presented annually by Bauer Hockey. In 2019, it was renamed in honor of the late Jim Johannson, who played at Wisconsin and spent two decades as an executive at USA Hockey.

Caufield led all players in NCAA Division I in 2020-21 with 52 points in 31 games, including a nation-best 30 goals. The Badgers sophomore also earned the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top player in college hockey.

Caufield, a unanimous choice as the Big Ten Player of the Year, helped the Badgers to the Big Ten regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA tournament. He became the first player in Big Ten history to win the league scoring title in consecutive seasons.

The Stevens Point, Wis., native also played a significant role in helping the U.S. National Junior Team win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where he contributed five points in seven total games.

After the season, Caufield signed with the Montreal Canadiens and is currently in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

As part of receiving the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award, The USA Hockey Foundation contributes $5,000 from the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund to the USA Hockey youth association of the winner’s choice. Caufield has selected the Stevens Point Area Youth Hockey Association.