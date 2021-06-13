Northern Michigan hires USHL assistant coach Peruzzi to same role with Wildcats

Northern Michigan has announced that Nick Peruzzi has been named a new assistant coach for the Wildcats.

“We are very excited to add Nick to our coaching staff,” NMU coach Grant Potulny said in a statement. “Throughout the interview process, Nick displayed his knowledge and passion for the game. His energy, preparation and work ethic stood out when he was on campus. Nick is a Michigan native that comes from a family of coaches that is well schooled in the rich history of NMU hockey. His ties to the area should serve us well in the recruitment of future Wildcats from our home state.”

Peruzzi has spent the last year and a half serving as the associate head coach of the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

“I am very excited to join the Northern Michigan University family and Wildcats’ staff, and thank Grant Potulny, Byron Pool, and the rest of the hockey staff for providing me this opportunity,” Peruzzi said. “I want to make a positive contribution to the program by making our players better, and I’m proud to be part of a college hockey program with a longstanding history of success, player development, and tradition. I hope to use my past coaching experience in the USHL, NAHL, and AAA to build upon the great program already established by Grant, Byron, and the rest of the Northern Michigan hockey staff & University.”

Prior to his time in Lincoln, Peruzzi was an assistant coach and director of scouting for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms from 2017 to 2020. Peruzzi also had stints coaching with the NAHL’s Aston Rebels, Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16/U18 AAA teams, and was a scout for the USHL’s Fargo Force.

On top of his experience at the junior hockey level, Peruzzi has been a skills and development coach for TPH & Pro Impact, based out of Detroit, since 2016.

“During the interview process, I was really impressed with the vision Grant has established for the NMU hockey program,” Peruzzi said. “It supports the university’s mission and vision demonstrated by the innovation, investments and renovations happening around campus and, in particular, within the hockey program. It will provide big advantages for our current and future student-athletes. In addition, the Marquette community is the greatest. Not many places compare in terms of the quality of people, support, way of life, and the breathtaking scenery.

“I am very grateful to be a part of it.”