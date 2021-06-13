Former WCHA commissioner Robertson named new president, commish with USHL

The USHL announced Friday that Bill Robertson has been named the tenth president and commissioner.

Robertson joins the USHL after seven seasons as the president and commissioner of the WCHA, which dissolved after the 2020-21 season.

“I’ve known and worked with Bill for 20 years and am confident in saying the USHL is in great hands with Bill taking over the roles of president and commissioner,” said outgoing USHL president and commissioner Tom Garrity in a statement. “We had a lot of fantastic candidates for the position but feel Bill’s experience in the sport will help continue to grow the league’s pedigree as one of the best junior hockey leagues in the world. I have great respect for Bill as a person and leader and there is no one better to lead the USHL.”

Robertson was approved Thursday afternoon by the USHL Board of Governors to take over the role from Garrity, who has served in his role since November 2017. Robertson will begin his role with the USHL on July 12.

With the WCHA, Robertson has improved the experience for both the student-athlete and fans. He brought playoff games back to campuses, championed safety provisions and introduced the 3-on-3 overtime and shootout format to the WCHA regular season for the first time in league history. Robertson played a pivotal role in expanding partnerships, adding collaborations and refining Association governance all while reducing operating expenses.

“I’m honored to serve as the president and commissioner of the USHL,” said Robertson. “As the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, the USHL stands as the top development league for the sport of hockey in this country. I’m excited to work with our owners, team executives, general managers, coaches and the individual markets that support this great league as we continue to raise our profile and grow the USHL. I’m also grateful to succeed my good friend Tom Garrity, who has seen the league thrive under his leadership.”

Prior to his experience in the WCHA, Robertson was part of the inception of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA) and Minnesota Swarm (MLL) as well as four different sporting venues including the Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim and Edison International Field.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., Robertson is the father of Brett and Brooke and the son of late Norbert Robertson who played hockey collegiately at Minnesota and St. Thomas. Mike, Robertson’s older brother, played college hockey for Boston College.