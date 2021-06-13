Longtime Harvard women’s coach Stone garners USA Hockey’s 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award

Longtime Harvard women’s hockey coach Katey Stone has been named the recipient of USA Hockey’s 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award.

The Watertown, Conn., native has had a storied career at Harvard, a tenure that began with the 1994-95 season. The 2021-22 season will mark her 27th at the helm of the program.

Stone has guided the Crimson to 494 victories all-time and counting. Her teams have advanced to the NCAA tournament on 11 occasions, including six appearances in the Frozen Four and four NCAA title games, captured the AWCHA national championship, won seven ECAC regular-season titles, earned six ECAC tournament championships, and won eight Ivy League titles and 11 Beanpot championships.

Additionally, she has coached 24 All-America selections, six Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winners and 13 Olympians.

Stone has played a significant role in the overall administration of the sport as well, having served as a member of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Committee, NCAA Rules Committee, Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Selection Committee and as president of the American Women’s Hockey Coaches Association during her career.

On the international stage, Stone reached the highest level of the sport in serving as head coach of the 2014 U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team. The first female head coach ever of a U.S. Olympic hockey team, she guided Team USA to a silver medal. Stone also served as head coach of three U.S. Women’s National Teams, leading the U.S. to gold on two occasions at the IIHF Women’s World Championship (2013, 2012) and silver once (2011). She also coached Team USA in five Four Nations Cups, where the U.S. captured three championships. In addition, Stone guided the first-ever U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team to gold at the 2008 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.

A 1989 graduate from New Hampshire, Stone was a captain and four-year letter-winner in both hockey and lacrosse for the Wildcats. She helped the hockey team win ECAC championships in 1986 and 1987 and earned All-ECAC honors. Additionally, Stone was a two-time All-America selection in lacrosse and help UNH to the 1985 NCAA championship.

A three-time ECAC Coach of the Year (2008, 2005, 1999) and AHCA Women’s Coach of the Year (1999), Stone was inducted into the New Hampshire Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014, a year in which she also received the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. In 2020, Stone was honored as one of Boston’s most influential women by the Harvard Club of Boston.

Before arriving at Harvard, Stone served as assistant athletic director and coach at Tabor Academy and also had coaching stints at Northfield Mount Hermon and Phillips Exeter Academy.

Created in 1991, the USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award is presented annually to a United States citizen who has made hockey his or her profession and has made outstanding contributions, on or off the ice, to the sport in America.