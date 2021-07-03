Mercyhurst announces extensions for men’s hockey coach Gotkin, women’s hockey coach Sisti

Mercyhurst announced this week contract extensions for men’s hockey head coach Rick Gotkin and women’s hockey head coach Michael Sisti.

“It is an exciting time for Mercyhurst Athletics as we prepare to resume normal operations this fall, while two opening two facilities that will rank among the best in our region,” said Mercyhurst director of athletics Brad Davis, who was also extended along with women’s basketball coach Brooklyn Kohlheim. “The commitment from the university with this wave of extensions is an affirmation of the work we are doing as a department as well as that of these individuals.”

Gotkin is set to start his 34th season behind the bench for the Lakers. One of the winningest coaches in college hockey history, Gotkin has recorded 572 career victories, six NCAA tournament appearances and five league championships. In 2020-21, the Lakers went 8-12-1 overall (7-8-1 Atlantic Hockey).

“For the past 33 years, I have had the privilege of being part of tremendous growth and success with the men’s ice hockey program at Mercyhurst University,” said Gotkin. “Mentoring and coaching our student-athletes and watching their success both on and off the ice has been a very rewarding experience for me. I would like to thank the university’s leadership for this extension. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead the successful tradition of the hockey program. ”

Sisti enters his 23rd season and is the only head coach in Mercyhurst women’s hockey history. Last season saw Sisti become just the second Division I women’s hockey coach to reach the 500-win plateau. Under Sisti, Mercyhurst has won 17 regular-season conference championships, 15 conference tournament championships and had a streak of 10 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2004 to 2013.

“Over the years, I have been fortunate to have so much support from many people on campus and in the Erie community,” said Sisti. “We have built something very special here at Mercyhurst University and I’ve had terrific players and coaches who helped us achieve great success. I want to welcome President Getz to our university and thank Brad Davis, Laura Zirkle, our board of trustees, and our administration for their continued support of myself and the Mercyhurst women’s ice hockey program. We are looking forward to this season with great excitement. I am thankful to continue to do what I love in Erie and at this wonderful university.”