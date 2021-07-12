Culhane leaves director of hockey operations job at Colorado College for same role at Denver

Denver has named Travis Culhane its director of hockey operations.

“We are excited to welcome Travis Culhane and his fiancé Michelle to the Pioneer hockey family,” DU coach Davis Carle said in a statement. “Travis brings an elite ability to connect with people, great organizational skills and a vast knowledge base to execute the hockey operations of our program.”

Culhane completed his second season as the director of hockey operations at Colorado College in 2020-21. Prior to his time at CC, Culhane was in the same role at Western Michigan in 2018-19 after assisting in operations as a student at WMU beginning in 2015.

“I am very excited to join the University of Denver hockey program,” Culhane said. “Joining a team with a championship culture and athletic excellence at a premiere institution is an honor. I want to thank David Carle and the rest of the staff for the opportunity, and I cannot wait to get going. I’m excited to see what this team can accomplish.”

The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is the son of WMU Hockey Ring of Honor member and former Bronco defenseman and head coach Jim Culhane.