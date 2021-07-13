Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey director of operations Bryant leaves Bulldogs for USA Hockey role

Nick Bryant, who has served as Minnesota Duluth’s women’s hockey director of operations and equipment for the past four seasons, will permanently join USA Hockey as the hockey operations and event manager for the women’s national team ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“My time here with UMD women’s hockey has had a tremendous impact on my life,” said Bryant in a news release. “From starting my career in Duluth, to playing in Hockey Day Minnesota, and advancing to the Frozen Four this past year, I have made memories that will last a lifetime – both on and off the ice. As one chapter of my life comes to an end, another one is just about to begin, and I look forward to what lies ahead with Team USA. Bulldog Country will always have a special place in my heart, and once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

While at UMD, Bryant’s crowning achievement was helping the Bulldogs get back into the NCAA Frozen Four in 2021. Bryant, who earned an MBA from St. Scholastica in 2019, also played a part in Hockey Day Minnesota 2018, bringing back UMD retro jerseys and was on the hockey commissioner’s task force for video exchange in 2021.

“Nick has been an important member of our staff during his time with the women’s hockey program,” said UMD head coach Maura Crowell. “His passion for hockey and his willingness to go above and beyond are qualities that made him an asset to both our program and our university. I wish Nick all the best as he moves forward in his career.”

In addition, Bryant has built a strong USA Hockey resume. He was named to the 2020 and 2021 Women’s World Championship staff under USA Hockey operations, and was the equipment manager on the 2020 Under-18 World Championship squad in Bratislava, Slovakia. Bryant also worked multiple USA Hockey Development Camps, in hockey operations during the 2019-20 season, and was the equipment manager for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Bryant graduated from Minnesota State with degrees in both Business Management and Nonprofit Leadership.