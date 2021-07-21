Several NCAA college hockey alumni selected by Seattle Kraken in 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

The NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, selected 30 players from current NHL rosters during Wednesday night’s expansion draft.
A total of 10 players skated with NCAA teams prior to turning pro.
|Player's Name
|Position
|NCAA school (Years played)
|Former NHL team
|Will Borgen
|D
|St. Cloud State (2015-18)
|Buffalo
|Dennis Cholowski
|D
|St. Cloud State (2016-17)
|Detroit
|Joey Daccord
|G
|Arizona State (2016-19)
|Ottawa
|Gavin Bayreuther
|D
|St. Lawrence (2013-17)
|Columbus
|Colin Blackwell
|F
|Harvard (2011-16)
|NY Rangers
|Brandon Tanev
|F
|Providence (2012-16)
|Pittsburgh
|Tyler Pitlick
|F
|Minnesota State (2009-10)
|Arizona
|Jamie Oleksiak
|D
|Northeastern (2010-11)
|Dallas
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Minnesota Duluth (2013-17)
|Minnesota
|Mason Appleton
|F
|Michigan State (2015-17)
|Winnipeg