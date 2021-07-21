Several NCAA college hockey alumni selected by Seattle Kraken in 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

Joey Daccord (35 - Arizona State) (2019 Omar Phillips)
Joey Daccord played three seasons for Arizona State as the Sun Devils were getting started as a Division I program (photo: Omar Phillips).

The NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, selected 30 players from current NHL rosters during Wednesday night’s expansion draft.

A total of 10 players skated with NCAA teams prior to turning pro.

Player's NamePositionNCAA school (Years played)Former NHL team
Will BorgenDSt. Cloud State (2015-18)Buffalo
Dennis CholowskiDSt. Cloud State (2016-17)Detroit
Joey DaccordGArizona State (2016-19)Ottawa
Gavin BayreutherDSt. Lawrence (2013-17)Columbus
Colin BlackwellFHarvard (2011-16)NY Rangers
Brandon TanevFProvidence (2012-16)Pittsburgh
Tyler PitlickFMinnesota State (2009-10)Arizona
Jamie OleksiakDNortheastern (2010-11)Dallas
Carson SoucyDMinnesota Duluth (2013-17)Minnesota
Mason AppletonFMichigan State (2015-17)Winnipeg

