Holy Cross assistant Roundy takes reins at Curry, wants to ‘lead the program into a new era’

Curry has named Peter Roundy the new head coach of the Colonels men’s hockey team.

Roundy takes over for TJ Manastersky, who left Curry for an assistant coaching position at Union.

Roundy will make his collegiate head coaching debut with the Colonels after spending six seasons at Holy Cross, including the last two as associate head men’s hockey coach.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that I announce Peter Roundy as the next head men’s ice hockey coach at Curry College,” said Curry athletic director Vinnie Eruzione in a statement. “Peter’s experience as the associate head coach at both NCAA Division I Holy Cross and Division III Trinity College make him a perfect fit for our men’s hockey program. He is a tireless recruiter and extremely knowledgeable in skill development and numerous systems. The care he has for student-athletes as a whole on the ice, in the classroom and in the community are evident by what Peter has accomplished in the past. He will bring quality student-athletes to our campus that have great character and commitment to the college and the men’s ice hockey program.

“Peter is ready to lead his own team and I could not be happier that he is going to be doing it at Curry.”

Roundy takes over a program that went 17-6-3 in 2019-20, including a 12-4-2 mark in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The Colonels earned the third seed in the CCC championship tournament but were upended in the quarterfinals.

“I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be the next head men’s ice hockey coach at Curry College,” said Roundy. “I am excited to work with our motivated and talented student-athletes, to help them realize their goals on and off the ice. The program has a great foundation for success, and I look forward to building upon that. I would like to thank President Quigley, Vinnie Eruzione, and the entire search committee for their confidence in me to lead the program into a new era.”

Prior to his time at Holy Cross, Roundy spent four seasons at Trinity, serving as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bantams, who won the 2015 NCAA Division III national championship. The team went 25-3-1 to win its first national title in program history.

Roundy started his coaching career at Becker, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Hawks in 2010-11.

A 2010 Stonehill graduate, Roundy earned a bachelor’s degree from in Health Care Administration with a minor in Business Administration. At Stonehill, Roundy was a four-year member and two-time captain of the hockey team, which won the 2007 Northeast-10 championship. He ranks among the top 10 assist leaders in Stonehill program history.

He earned his master’s degree in Public Policy Studies at Trinity in 2013.