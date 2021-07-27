After 21 years as Minnesota State assistant coach, Blue leaving Mavericks for job as business strategist

Longtime Minnesota State assistant men’s hockey coach Darren Blue has stepped down to take a position in the private sector.

Blue was a defenseman for the Mavericks from 1991-95. A two-time team captain, Blue was a two-time Unsung Hero Award recipient and a Maverick Achievement Award recipient as a senior.

Blue spent the 1999-00 season as an assistant coach/interim head coach with Bozeman of the America West Hockey League before beginning his college coaching career with Minnesota State in 2000-01.

“It’s hard to believe 21 years in this position has gone by so fast, (and) I think that’s a testament to the quality of people and players I have had the opportunity to work with during this time,” said Blue in a statement. “My family and I want to thank a few people that have always been there to make my job easier and lend a hand when needed. Thanks to all of the players that I have had the chance to coach and get to know through my time here. The alumni and supporters of our program that have always been there to step in and help when we needed you. Kevin Buisman, Rick Straka and all of the administration that works tirelessly behind the scenes to allow us to do what we do. Coach Brose, first for giving me a chance as a player here at MSU, but also for all of his work to build MSU hockey from its infancy to its current place at the DI level. Troy Jutting for taking a chance and hiring me onto his staff here at MSU. Lastly, the last nine years have been filled with some amazing memories and I want to thank two of the best coaches in hockey, Mike Hastings and Todd Knott, for all that they have done to help me learn and grow along with their constant drive to make all involved with MSU Hockey better everyday. I was lucky enough to have a conversation some time ago that led to an opportunity with a group of people that I have long admired and have a ton of respect for.

“I am looking forward to starting my new position as a business strategist for the sports and recreation business unit at ISG in August. I have appreciated every day that I have been able to wear the purple and gold and represent Minnesota State University and the hockey program. I look forward to watching from a different seat as this program continues to build on past success.”

“Darren Blue has been synonymous with Maverick hockey for over two decades,” added Hastings. “I am grateful for his decision to stay on as assistant coach when our staff started our journey together nine years ago. His integrity, class, and passion for Maverick hockey and the city of Mankato has helped build our program to where it is today. He was a captain when he wore the Purple and Gold and has been instrumental from day one on helping me understand what it means to be a Maverick. ISG is getting one of the best I have ever had the pleasure to work with. We wish Darren, Jen, and Carter nothing but success.”