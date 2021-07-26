Car crash tragically takes life of Mack Motzko, son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko

Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, died Saturday night after a car accident in Orono, Minn.

The Long Lake Fire Department and Orono Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 11:23 p.m. Saturday near 3120 North Shore Drive.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees,” according to a news release that also stated “alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.”

The university released a statement Sunday.

“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved,” Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones.”

Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid. Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero! pic.twitter.com/ufDTAkkpBu — Bob Motzko (@BMotzko) July 26, 2021

Police shared few details of the crash that remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 51-year-old man who was driving and Motzko, who was in the back seat, were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where Motzko later succumbed to his injuries. The driver suffered critical injuries. A 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat died at the scene.

Mack Motzko spent the 2020-21 season in the USHL and NAHL.