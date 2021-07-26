Upcoming Ice Breaker tournament moved from Hart Center Rink and Arena to DCU Center

The 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament, hosted in conjunction with Holy Cross, College Hockey Inc. and the Hockey Commissioners Association, will now be played at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester, Mass.

The four-team season-opening tournament featuring Northeastern, Holy Cross, Quinnipiac and Boston College is set to take place on Oct. 8-9 and was originally scheduled to be played at the Hart Center Rink and Arena.

Moving the tournament to the DCU Center “prioritizes fan experience, offers more opportunity for people to attend,” according to a news release.

The two-day event will feature four predetermined matchups. On Friday, Oct. 8, Boston College and Quinnipiac will face off at 4:30 p.m. before Holy Cross hosts Northeastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s matchups begin with the Bobcats vs. the Huskies at 4:30 p.m. and the Crusaders taking on the Eagles in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

Single-day passes are available now for $30 while two-day passes are available for $50. Tickets to the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Students at the four participating institutions can contact their ticket offices directly to purchase tickets for $25 for a single-day pass and $40 for the two-day event.

The DCU Center is a mobile-friendly venue, and all tickets will be delivered via the Ticketmaster smartphone app. Those who do not have compatible devices will be able to receive hard tickets through the DCU Center.