Stonehill women’s hockey taps former Becker assistant Myers for same position with Skyhawks

Stonehill has named Megan Myers as its first full-time assistant coach for its women’s hockey program, which is set to start play in the NEWHA with the 2022-23 season.

“I am thrilled to welcome Megan Myers as a part of our inaugural coaching staff,” said Stonehill head coach Tara Watchorn in a statement. “She is a great addition to our program and will be integral in helping to recruit and build the culture that we are looking for here at Stonehill. Megan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her days as both an athlete and coach at some of the highest levels. Her spirit, passion and energy are unmatched, and she will be a great mentor for the future athletes wearing the Skyhawk uniform.”

Myers joins Watchorn’s coaching staff at Stonehill after serving five years as an assistant coach at Becker. She assisted coach Eliza Kelley in starting the women’s hockey program at Becker. The Hawks won 29 games over their first five seasons, growing the young program over her tenure that made CHC postseason appearances four of the five years.

“To be named the first assistant coach for the Stonehill women’s ice hockey team is a dream come true,” said Myers. “I am excited to help our student-athletes grow on and off the ice. It has always been a passion of mine, as a player and coach, to continue the growth of women’s hockey and I believe Stonehill is a great place to continue to bring the women’s game to new heights. I am looking forward to being a part of the Stonehill family and making history here, building the first ever women’s ice hockey program.”

Myers, who was a teammate of Watchorn during their playing days for the CWHL’s Boston Blades, has been a residence life director for Can/Am Hockey Camps in Lake Placid, N.Y., during the summer months for the last 10 years, and college advisor and skills director with CarShield Hockey in St. Louis since 2020.

Myers earned her bachelor of science degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Utica in 2014. A four-time All-ECAC selection for the Pioneers, she served as captain her senior year and earned All-America honors. Myers finished her collegiate career with 74 goals and 69 assists for 143 points, career totals that still rank first in program history for goals, second in points and fourth for assists.

Stonehill announced the addition of NCAA Division I women’s hockey and accepted an invitation to the NEWHA in December 2019.