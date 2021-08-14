Pastujov forgoes college hockey career at Notre Dame, signs NHL contract with Anaheim

Sasha Pastujov, who was set to begin his freshman season at Notre Dame with the 2021-22 season, has instead signed an NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Bradenton, Fla., native led USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team in scoring with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) and ranked third with a plus-20 rating in 41 games in 2020-21.

He also set the NTDP’s all-time record with a 21-game point streak from Dec. 16, 2020 to Mar. 27, 2021 (14 goals, 23 assists, plus-16).

Pastujov’s major junior rights are held by the OHL’s Guelph Storm.