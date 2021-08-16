After time with Red Wings, Naurato returns to Michigan as Wolverines’ new assistant coach

Michigan announced Monday the hiring of former Wolverines forward Brandon Naurato as an assistant coach.

Naurato spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, serving as a player development consultant. In his role, he worked with both the Red Wings and AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staffs to implement individual skill development into the team identity. Year-long individualized plans for each player, team tactics and the identification of current trends through analytics and video analysis were focus areas for Naurato during the season.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Brandon, his wife Sarah along with their children back to the University of Michigan,” Wolverines head coach Mel Pearson said in a statement. “Brandon will bring a cutting-edge skill development component that is critical to today’s student-athletes as they pursue on ice excellence. He is a ‘think outside the box’ type coach whose goals are to help each individual reach his potential. His past experience working with the Detroit Red Wings and NHL players will greatly benefit our student-athletes.

“I can’t wait to get to work with Brandon and Billy Muckalt as we embark on what should be another exciting season of Michigan hockey.”

“It is an honor to have earned the opportunity to come back to Michigan and work with Mel, Billy, and the rest of the hockey staff,” Naurato added. “The life lessons and relationships that were built during my years in Ann Arbor as a player have helped shape who I am as a person today, and I can’t wait to get started. I am grateful to Coach Pearson and Warde Manuel for the new position and opportunity have a positive impact on all of our student-athletes as players and more importantly, people.”

Naurato played four years at Michigan from 2005 to 2009, making the NCAA tournament all four years. In 130 career games, he scored 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points. He helped the Wolverines to the CCHA championship in 2008, leading to a Frozen Four appearance.

Following his collegiate career, he played four years in the pros, making stops at Stockton (ECHL), Toledo (ECHL), Port Huron (IHL), Fort Wayne (CHL) and Dayton (CHL).